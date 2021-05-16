Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

The Emir of Bauchi Alhaji Rilwanu Suleimanu Adamu has suspended the member representing Bauchi Federal Constituency in the House of Representative, Honourable Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi, as the traditional title holder of Wakilin Birnin Bauchi indefinitely.





The suspension was contained in a three-paragraph letter to that effect sent to wakilin Birni by the Emirate council, with reference number BEC/ADM/20/VOL.X dated May 16, 2021, and signed by Nasiru Musa Maidala for Secretary of the Emirate.



The letter which was written in Hausa, said the suspension became necessary considering some “unbecoming behaviour” of the lawmaker which amounted to disrespect to the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, District and village heads as well as other traditional title holders in the Emirate.



The letter specifically made reference to a situation that happened at the Government House on Sunday during the annual Sallah Hawan Daushe held to pay homage to the governor by the Emir of Bauchi and all the traditional rulers in the Emirate.



The Emirate Council faulted his mode of dressing in the presence of the Emir, district and village heads as well as other traditional title holders which the council viewed as grave misconduct and disrespect to constituted authorities.



The letter reads: “After thorough deliberation by the Emirate Council on your actions which are disrespectful to the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, you are hereby suspended as the Wakilin Birnin Bauchi indefinitely until further notice.”



All attempts to get the reaction of the law maker to the development failed as he neither picked the calls put through to his mobile number nor replied to SMS messages sent to him as of the time of filing this report.