Chief Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, is to chair the 11th edition of the Annual Arewa House lecture in Kaduna.

This was made known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by Tinubu’s Media Aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, on Thursday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the Arewa House Lecture Series is organised every year in honour of one of the most distinguished founders of modern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the late Sardauna of Sokoto.

The occasion provides a forum for prominent elder statesmen and other distinguished Nigerians to address issues of national importance.

The theme of the lecture holding on Saturday is: “Reduction of the Cost of Governance for Inclusive Growth and Youth Development in Northern Nigeria in a Post-COVID-19 era.”

According to Rahman, Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong, who is also the Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum, will deliver the lecture.

The Director of the Centre, Dr Shu’aibu Shehu Aliyu, said: “On behalf of the board and management of the Arewa House-Centre for Historical Documentation and Research, Ahmadu Bello University, Kaduna, we have the privilege and honour to invite Tinubu to serve as Chairman at the Eleventh Arewa House Annual Memorial Lecture Series.”