Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com from sources close to the federal minister of education, Malam Adamu Adamu indicates that the recent exposure by this medium of the dirty financial activities within the federal ministry of education has left a toll on the federal minister. He has thrown in the towel and has raised the proverbial white flag. He told his followers that he is not willing to continue in public service beyond President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in office. “When Buhari goes, I go too”, he is quoted as saying.

The federal minister and his associate who have turned the ministry into a cesspit of corruption and family business where contracts are shared amongst family members – is said to be unhappy with the series of exposures by 247ureports.com – Some of the reports include: Exclusive: EFCC Begins Interrogation Of Adamu Adamu’s Associates, Maman Daura Advises Buhari, Don’t Interfere With Investigation and Exclusive: Adamu Adamu In Trouble As EFCC Makes Arrest, Opens Investigation On Education Ministry.

The exposure showcased the real pretenses of the federal minister as hiding behind a fake image of a man with an impeccable character. It showed a federal minister with the purchasing power similar to a billionaire who purchased a house in Maitama worth billions of Naira. Particularly for an individual who never owned a house in Abuja prior to becoming a minister. Within six months of his mounting the seat of minister, made the purchase of a billion naira house in Maitama.

Advertisement

These revelations come amidst kidnappings and/or abductions of school children from government schools domiciled under the federal ministry of education – of which billions of Naira are earmarked annually for the infrastructural development of the schools.

But the recent abductions have exposed the obvious.

It was discovered most of the schools were without fencing or minimal amenities such as doors, windows, functioning rest rooms, any form of security. And contracts had been awarded and paid up without work performed. Interestingly, the anti-graft agencies appear docile to the myriad of corrupt practices by the ministry.

247ureports.com will present the numerous contracts awarded to the relatives of the federal minister – of which were paid but were never carried out.

Stay tuned