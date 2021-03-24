Advertisement

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has warned that Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder with the rising challenges of insecurities across the country.

He was addressing State House reporters Tuesday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He had been on Saturday attacked by gunmen while returning from his farm in Tyomu community along Makurdi-Gboko highway.

He said Buhari’s directive for a thorough investigation into the attack on him and that the criminal elements be fished out “was quite consoling”.

He underscored the need for all stakeholders particularly citizens to work together to tackle the security challenges in the country

Ortom, who said he had deep discussions with President Buhari on the attack on him and security situation in the country, added that the president agreed with him that no person or group should be left as sacred cows.

“I want to let Nigerians know, especially those who are responsible for making inflammatory statements; we’re sitting on a keg of gunpowder, everybody’s not in doubt in Nigeria today about the security situation and without security, there can be no meaningful progress going on.

Ortom said it was not ripe to talk about 2023 elections at a time when all efforts should be geared towards addressing the security challenges.

“So, it’s not just enough to say that one criticises the policies of the President, but when he does a good thing, it is our responsibility to team up with him to ensure that it’s done because it is when we are peaceful, when we have security, that we can talk about tomorrow.

“I want to also appeal to Nigerians, 2023, yes to a politician is not far, but it’s still a long way. If we secure our country and everything is working fine, then we can talk about 2023, but the way things are going if we don’t secure the country, there is no way we can be talk about 2023, that’s why I always dismiss people who come to me to say that we’ll contest this, we will contest that.

He said the law against open grazing was not targeted at any ethnic group as being insinuated.