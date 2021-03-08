Advertisement

By Ben Owerri, Owerri

The Federal Government has been asked to declare the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria a terrorist group.

An Igbo group, Igbo National Council (INC), made the demand during a summit held in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

The president of the group, Chilos Godsent asked Nigerians to stop buying and eating cow meats grown by the Fulani herdsmen.

The activist said that the call for Nigerians to stop buying and eating cow meats was a ” minimum measure of economic sanctions against the killer Herdsmen.’

He frowned at the present Nigeria political system which, according to him, has failed to favour the Igbo race.

“The Igbo Nation is in pathetic situation in a country she has contibuted more than others.

“We say no to wanton and reckless destruction of properties and killing of Igbos and Nigerians by the rampaging Fulani Jihadists Herdsmen and Bandits.

“We demand the immediate review and overhaul of the Nigeria Security Architecture for efficient service delivery.

“We charge all Nigerians to boycott the buying and eating of cow meat as a minimum measure of economic sanctions against the killer Jihadist Herdsmen.

“Finally, we strongly demand that the Federal Government of Nigeria declare the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), a terrorist group for their open and brazen support and participation in terrorism in Nigeria through the Jihadist Killer Herdsmen.”