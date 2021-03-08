Advertisement

I want to commend men & women of the Northern Command of the EASTERN SECURITY NETWORK (ESN) for the successful capture of Mohammed Isa the notorious leader of Fulani bandits and killers in the Lower Benue.

This individual and his gang of murderers have been terrorising peaceful farming communities in Benue and nearby states. I reiterate my warning to Miyetti Allah and their sympathisers in Aso Rock that our noble quest to rid our land of all manner of criminality, ostensibly Fulani terrorists and killers, will continue unabated until our farmlands and forests are safe and secure.

Signed

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu

IPOB leader

Through

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB