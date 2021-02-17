Bauchi Gov Demolishes Building Where Over 1000 Ammunitions/Guns Were Found

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

 Gov  Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has ordered the demolition a house where over 1000 riffles was discovered in a densely populated area in Bauchi metropolis.

Represented by the Chief of staff to the Governor  Dr Ladan Salihu during the demolition exercise on Wednesday in Bauchi, Governor Bala said a sack concealed with over 1000 ammunitions, and Military and Immigration uniforms was discovered in one of the rooms in the House. 

Governor  said arms and armoury are supposed to be kept by the army or police in their armoury not in a House in densely populated are.

the ammunitions discovered if exploded it will wipe out the people  living in the area and this is a threat to peace in the state and admonish to the people of the area to remain calm as government is doing everything possible to protect them

He said the security agencies discovered  the ammunitions after they received information from good people.

Governor  said he ordered the total demolition of the house to serve as a lesson and deterrent to whoever want to hoard arms or criminals in his residence.

He said police are investigating the matter but the bold steps taken by the Government after discovery is to demolish the house as part of its effort to protect  lives and properties of its citizens.

