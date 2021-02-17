Advertisement

By Ben Ugorji, Owerri

The Imo state House of Assembly has given nod to the conversion of Eastern Palm University (EPU) allegedly owned by the former Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha into K. O Mbadiwe University.

The approval followed an executive bill presented by the deputy Majority Leader of the House and member representing Ehime-mbano state constituency, Emeka Nduka during plenary today.

The bill tagged, “a bill for a law to repeal the establishment of Eastern Palm University (EPU) law 2019 to enable the House reenact law for the establishment of K. O. Mbadiwe University in Imo state and other related matters,” was given accelerated hearing and passed into law.

Some members of the Assembly who reacted to the bill apportioned blame on the 8th House of Assembly which earlier passed the EPU bill into law.

247ureports learnt that the former Governor who claimed ownership of the University, entered into Public Private Partnership (PPP) with Imo state government using Rochas foundation to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

It would be recalled that the Senator representing Orlu zone at the National Assembly had faced series of attacks by Imo people on his claims to have owned the university.

The former Governor had severally been quoted as claiming that 90% of the university belonged to him while 10% was for Imo government.

Further reports had it that a judicial panel set up by the immediate past Governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, a couple of days back, finalized its inquiry and investigation to find out that the said institution was built with Imo state money.

Meanwhile, some lawmakers from Okigwe zone including the member representing Obowo state constituency, Kennedy Ibeh has appealed to the state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to consider the zone for the location of its searchlight campus.

The Eastern Palm University is currently located at Ogboko in Ideato-south, the country home of the former Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.