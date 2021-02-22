Advertisement

THE UNEXPECTED, UNPROVOKED & UNWARRANTED ATTACK ON SENATOR ROCHAS OKOROCHA

More than 1000 thugs, armed to teeth with knives and guns and led by Chinasa Nwaneri, governor Hope Uzodinma’s Special Adviser on Special Duties today, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, with the backing of armed policemen from Government House, attacked the former governor of the State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Senator Rochas Okorocha’s Convoy. They attacked and damaged all the Vehicles in his Convoy. They also attacked his personal aides.

Senator Okorocha was with only his personal aides when the thugs unleashed the attack.

This is the information we can give as at now.

We are still watching events as they unfold.

Okorocha has the strongest political structure in the state and teeming followers in the State. If he had expected the attacked, he would not have moved with his personal aides alone.

Okorocha has never been a violent man. This planned attack but unprovoked and unwarranted, has opened a new, but ugly chapter in the politics of the State.

We shall react fully to the situation.

Sam Onwuemeodo

Special Adviser (Media) to the former Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha