Advertisement



By CHUKS EKE

A new National Open University Of Nigeria, NOUN study centre located at Isulo community in Orumba South South Local Government Area of Anambra state was at the weekend inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Abdalla Uba Adamu.

The study centre was built by Isulo Development Union, IDU with part of the N20 million community choose your project initiatives of Governor Willie Obiano’s administration and handed over to NOUN authorities as a study centre.

The centre was the second University of its kind in Anambra State after its first branch at Abagana.

Commissioning the facilities, Adamu, represented by Professor Uduma Orji-Uduma, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) of the University, commended Isulo community for its vision, efforts and commitments towards the establishment of the study centre, noting that it would go a long way in offering many job opportunities to indigenes of the area.

Adamu disclosed that NOUN has over 100 study centres and about 500.000 students across the federation, stressing that the establishment of the university is part of laying foundation for the future generations while it offers unique opportunities for people.

The traditional ruler of the town, Igwe Felix Maduka, in his speech, noted that the study centre is a significant development in the community, urging youths to grab and maximize the opportunity by enrolling into it.Earlier in a welcome address, the President-General of IDU, Sir Sam Oguagbaka, explained that the coming of the university to Isulo would change the landscape and development trajectory of the community for good.Flanked by the Secretary General of IDU, Evangelist Joel Udu, Oguagbaka, a lecturer at the Federal \Polytechnic, Oko, implored the state and federal government to reciprocate their gesture by increasing infrastructural presence in the community.

The member representing Orumba South at the State House of Assembly, Engineer Emma Nwafor, his Orumba North counterpart, Chief Emeka Aforka, and Chairman Orumba South Council Area, Mr. Cyprain Okereke, stated that it would transform and stimulate intellectual and economic development of the entire Orumba South council area.

Advertisement

On his part, a former Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Professor Godwin Onu and Chairman of Nzukoha Orumba, a Non Government Organization committed to the development of Orumba, thanked the federal government for considering it worthy to have a branch of National Open University of Nigerian in Isulo.