Advertisement

Governor Abdulahi Sule of Nasarawa State has confirmed the presence of the Boko Haram terrorist group in his State which has been witnessing serious security challenges recently.

Governor Sule disclosed this on Friday while briefing State House reporters after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor, who said the group was part of the elements fueling the security challenges in the State, recalled that the terrorists had been dislodged from their camp in Toto before regrouping at the Nasarawa/Benue border from where they are now launching attacks on residents.

Engr. Sule, who said some of the Boko Haram elements active in Nasarawa State belong to the Darussalam group that had been dislodged from Niger State, disclosed that a lot of them were hitherto killed while 900 were arrested after a joint security operation.

Advertisement

He said their membership of the Boko Haram insurgency group was confirmed by those arrested, expressing confidence that action will be taken to curtail the menace, having briefed the President on the situation.

He said that his meeting with President Buhari focused on the insecurity issue and the possible federal government take-over of Jitata road, which serves as an alternative route from the state to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Details later.