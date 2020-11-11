Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has acceded to the request of Governor Hope Uzodimma for the establishment of a Federal Science and Technical Secondary School in Imo State.

According to the Executive Council Meeting presided over by Governor Uzodimma on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, the ground breaking ceremony of the College sited at Umuaka in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State had already been done.

Briefing newsmen after the weekly session, the State Commissioner for Information Declan Emelumba in company of the Commissioner for Education, Prof Bernard Ikegwuoha, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mrs. Damaris Osunkwo and the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser, Mr. Oguwike Nwachuku, informed that the State Government is grateful to the President Buhari and the Federal Ministry of Education for finding Imo suitable and worthy to site the Federal institution.

In the same vein, Emelumba said that Imo State is seriously considering a date for the soonest resumption of tertiary institutions in the state so that the students who have been at home as a result of the prolonged ASUU strike can “resume and continue with their studies because they are tired.”

Emelumba said that one critical concern to the Government is the noticeable indifference shown by Imo citizens to the Executive Order on the wearing of face masks as a major tool to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 in the State.

Consequently, he said the Exco has directed security agencies to henceforth enforce the order comprehensively in the interest of the health of Imo people.

He reiterated that wearing of face mask, observation of other Covid-19 protocols such as social distancing, regular washing of hands, use of alcohol based sanitizer where there is no water in Imo State to avoid resurgence of Corona virus is still compulsory.

According to the Commissioner, the Covid-19 Community testing is still ongoing and will soon be completed in all the 27 local government areas of Imo State, noting that reports from the exercise indicate that the rate of spread from areas covered is very low, hence the need for the citizens to obey all the protocols.

The Exco also used the opportunity to inform that the new Commissioner of Police residence on Shell Camp has been successfully completed, furnished and commissioned by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu when he visited the State recently, and that the Police Command in the State has expressed their gratitude to the Government and people of Imo State.