Advertisement

From Ali Galadima, Bauchi

Bauchi state government has donated a palliative materials worth millions of naira to Warji local government area to cusion the hardship of flooding and covid 19 pandemic in area.

This was disclosed by Governor Bala Mohammed in Warji while handing over the relief materials to the district head of Warji yesterday at the LGA Secretariat

Represented by his Deputy Baba Salihu Tela noted that three thousand and five hundred Households would benefits from the palliative include flood victims

He explained that, the palliative were donated from federal government ,wealthy individuals and other donar agencies to distribute to the most vulnerable members of the society in a view to alleviate their suffering .

On his part,The State chairman Palliative Committee,The Emir of Bauchi, Alh Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, represented by a Member of the Committee, Alh Bala Adamu Kariya said, the Committee will make sure that the palliatives reach the intended beneficiaries.

Receiving the materials of pthe LGA The District Head of Warji, Alh Hassan Ismaila Boyi promised to distribute the palliative with all fear Allah.

Speaking at the event, The Commissioner of Local government and chieftaincy, Abdulrazarak Nuhu Zaki who speak onbehalf of the benefiting communities applauded the giant efforts of Governor Bala Muhd for making the state forward.