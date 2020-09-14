Advertisement

The Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals (APC-P),

has accused the State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde of squandering over

N500 million belonging to the State on last Saturday’s campaign rally

of the People’s Democratic Party in Ondo State.

According to a statement on Monday, by the group’s Chief Convener,

Alhaji Adekunle Lawal, Governor Makinde, Governor Makinde must be

cautioned on the need to stop wasting the resources meant for the

development of Oyo State on his desperate ambition to be Vice

President in 2023.

The group assured that just the way he went to Kogi State to lavish

Billions of Naira belonging to the people of Oyo State and came back

empty handed, the governor will also fail in Ondo State.

They said the people of Oyo State are now at the receiving end of

Governor Makinde’s political arrogance and desperation to build his

own political empire in the Southwest and other parts of the country,

which has made him to shoulder the funding of Ondo State election for

the PDP alone without carrying other governors and leaders of the

party along.

The group, which said that the governor talks more than what he does,

insisted that apart from huge debt accumulated, there is nothing to

show for his more than 15 months in office.

It is even more worrisome that Governor Makinde is spending borrowed

funds on his voyage of political agrandisement, with over N40 billion

loan already taken.

They said apart from N20 billion infrastructure loan approved in May,

this year by the House of Assembly, the governor had obtained N10

billion Infrastructure loan; N7.6 billion Agricultural loan

purportedly for the upgrade of two farm settlements in Akufo and

Eruwa; and another N2.5 billion health loan.

All these are aside from the N100 billion bond already approved by the

House of Assembly.

The APC professionals called on leaders of the party in Oyo State to

close ranks so as to be able to provide credible opposition to the PDP

government of Governor Makinde, which they described as a government

of “more talks, no work.”