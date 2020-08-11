Kano State Government says it has established three additional Tsangaya Model Schools, to facilitate enrollment of 976 Almajiri (Qur’anic school pupils) evacuated from other states.

Gwani Yahuza, Chairman, Kano State Qur’anic and Islamic Schools Management Board, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Kano.

Tsangaya is the term used for the Qur’anic schools commonly found in northern Nigeria.

NAN reports that the Federal Government had initiated the Tsangaya School programme, to fast track integration of Almajiri children into formal school system.

Yahuza disclosed that the schools were established in addition to the existing 12 Tsangaya schools in the state.

He said the schools were designed to teach the children Islamic Religious Knowledge, Qur’anic and Western education.

The chairman added that each of the schools was designed with 300 pupils capacity and equipped with necessary facilities to create conducive teaching and learning environment.

Yahuza said: “The establishment of the three additional schools bring the total number of Tsangaya schools to 15 in the state, comprising of 12 boarding and three day schools.

“We have 2,810 pupils’ population in the Tsangaya schools with 513 of them in exit classes.

“While over 300 Qur’anic schools have indicated readiness to key into the Tsangaya School programme in the state.”

According to him, the Board is exercising supervisory role to the Islamic and Qur’anic schools to enhance sanity in the system.

Yahuza urged parents to desist from sending their wards to itinerary Qur’anic teachers, who migrate to the urban centres and engage in street begging.

While commending the state government for effective response to curtail spread of Coronavirus pandemic, Yahuza said the Board would employ proactive measures to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols when the schools reopen.