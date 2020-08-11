The Southern Youth Peace Initiative (SYPI), a non-governmental organization on Monday, called on Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state to give attention to youth empowerment to cushion the effect of the global Covid-19 pandemic that is ravaging every sector of the economy.

Addressing newsmen in what they tagged ‘Moving Imo State Forward’, in Enugu, the National President of the group, Comrade Onochie Ikejiofor, appealed to the people of Imo State to give Uzodinma’s administration a chance and all the necessary support to move the state forward.

Flanked by the National Secretary, Ifeanyi Ozulumba and other national leadership, the President said, his group has been following events in the state and is worried on the incessant attack and abuse by some Imolite on the governor, adding that it would only cause distractions to the government plans if it doesn’t stop forthwith.

Advertisement

Ikejiofor said, “As a non-political and non-cultural organization, we have been following the events unfolding in the state since the removal of the immediate past governor of the state and the subsequent swearing in of Senator Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of Imo state.

“We recently paid a visit to the state and can confirm that the Hope led administration is determined to make a positive and lasting difference in the state. Notable among these laudable steps are massive road reconstruction, drainage control, effective waste management and other infrastructural projects going on in this state.

“We deeply frowned at the incessant attack and abuse by some Imolite on the governor and call on the people, especially the youths who are part of this vigorous expletive to desist from such act as it can only take the state backward and bring unnecessary distractions to the plans, programme and activities of the government.”

While he advised that the dividend of democracy can only be achieved in a peaceful atmosphere, Ikejiofor, charged Imo people irrespective of their political differences, “to support the current administration in the state to enable it tackle the large myriad of socio-economic challenges facing the state.

“We also call on the state government to prioritize youth empowerment programmes, especially this period the effect of the global Covid-19 pandemic is ravaging every sector of the economy. This will help in positioning the youths in Imo state towards greater achievement.”