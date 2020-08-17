Advertisement

His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed today held a critical discussions with the Ja’iz Bank and Tiamin Rice Mill.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ja’iz Bank, Alhaji Hassan Usman said the visit is to officially seek partnership with the state government in the area of Rice production in the state.

He said with the support of the state government, the two bodies will maintain the success recorded in Rice production in kano state.

Advertisement

Alhaji Hassan Usman said Bauchi is partner of the group and declared their readiness to support the Governor to provide job opportunities to teeming communities of the state.

Governor Bala thanked the group for bringing development to the state and pledged to support them for smooth take off.

He said the project bringing to the state by the investors will compliment the efforts of his administration in improving agricultural production and boosting Internally Generated Revenue.

The Governor said the Bauchi project required the support of the of the entire citizens of the state.