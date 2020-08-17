Advertisement

Press Statement

…Berates APC For Favoritism

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vehemently rejects the resort to

political godfatherism as well as underhand measures in the allocation

of Federal Government’s 774,000 jobs to cronies of political office

holders instead of an open process that will accommodate every Nigerian.

The party describes the illegal and anti-people method adopted by the

All Progressives Congress (APC) and its administration as an

unpardonable injustice to the generality of unemployed Nigerians who do

not have political godfathers and are not affiliated to any political

party.

While our party is not against the creation of job opportunities to

Nigerians, we reject this crafty political allocation, which is a direct

exclusion of hardworking Nigerians from opportunities that should have

been open to them under an open and transparent process.

The PDP notes that since the funding for the jobs is drawn from the

national purse, the process should be completely apolitical in a manner

that grants unrestrictive opportunity to all Nigerians irrespective of

political affiliation, ethnicity or creed.

The PDP rejects a situation where, in each local government area, 800

slots of the 1000 jobs have already been pencilled off to political

cronies while the remaining 200 openings are thrown open for contest to

the public, which also include politically affiliated persons.

The party stresses that such brash violation of the principle of

fairness and equal opportunity by the APC and its administration, is a

direct invitation to restiveness and acrimony in the country and as

such, should be immediately rescinded in the national interest.

Already, there is a growing uneasiness and restiveness among Nigerians,

who would definitely be denied opportunity to participate in this

national process.

This is especially given allegations already in the public space that

the resort to political allocation of jobs is designed by selfish APC

leaders to corner the opportunities for selfish pecuniary reasons.

Consequently, our party charges the Federal Government to rescind the

resort to political allocation and only engage Nigerians through an

open, transparent and all-inclusive process in the allocation of the

774,000 jobs.

The PDP called for an apolitical process by the National Directorate of

Employment (NDE) that involves the active participation of

non-politically aligned community leaders in states.

The PDP urges all well-meaning Nigerians to unite in rejection of

political allocation of jobs while calling on all citizens that fall

within the eligibility bracket to go to their local government

headquarters and demand for their rights of opportunity to participate

in the program.

As a party, the PDP stands with the deprived Nigerians in demanding for

equity and equitable access to opportunities for all Nigerians, without

regard to any form of connections whatsoever.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary