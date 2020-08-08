Ahead of the official flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign for the gubernatorial candidate in Edo governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has congratulated the newly emerged Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Mr Victor Ederor.

He sends the same congratulatory message to all other Principal officers elected, assuring that, proper legislative work would soon start, that would put the state on the right path.

Appreciating that “The new Speaker’s election by the needed and constitutionally accepted number of the state legislators, is a welcome development. It is therefore pertinent for us to congratulate him alongside other Principal officers of the House.”

“This is something that has eluded the State Assembly for over 13 months. And it has been practicalised just yesterday, Thursday, 6th August, 2020. A constitutional reinstatement of the House leadership,” he reminded.

He also urged the newly elected House leadership to work and act in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations, “…unlike what is obtained within the state Executive. Your constitutionally accepted election is an important signal that your actions will continue to be guided by constitutional provisions,” he stated.