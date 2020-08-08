Kano State Government has today commenced the fumigation and decontermination exercise of Public and Private Schools in the State to check the spread of corona virus disease.

Flagging-off the programme today in the State Capital, the State Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje explained that a total of 199 Public and 329 Private Schools respectively are to be deconterminated across the State.

Ganduje represented by his Deputy Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna said the move was part of his administration effort to fight against the spread of covid-19 and ensure that the disease is brought to an end.

” What is more interesting is that the fumigation exercise begins with private schools that are not under the care of government and that shows the level of commitment of our administration in the fight against covid -19 ” he maintained.

The Governor added that the Ministry of environment had been given the mandate to go to all public places to ensure that those places are safe for the people of Kano and by extension educate the public on the danger of covid-19.

” On this effort, Kano State Ministry of environment has been distributing Customized Buckets, Hands sanitizers, facemasks and other commodities that are needed to keep people safe from the disease ” he disclosed.

The Governor appreciated the effort of all the Stakeholders especially from the education sector for all what they have been doing to support government policies and actions to tackle the pandemic in the State .

In his address, the State Commissioner for Environment Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso thanked Kano State Government for its determination in bringing down the scourge of covid-19 in Kano and the nation at large.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner of education Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru disclosed that unlike in other States, Kano State Government has been taking full responsibility of fumigating all the Schools including the private Schools.

” it is interesting to note that even at the federal level, Kano State Government has been commended as the only State that has taken this responsibility while some other States are even charging parents ” he explained.

The State Commissioner of Health Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa reported that from the result coming out everyday, Kano is increasingly recording low case of covid-19 which is a clear indication of the present administration’s commitment in the fight against the deadly disease.

Earlier, the Chairman of the association of proprietors of private schools, Kano State Branch Muhammad Malam Adamu registered their appreciation to Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje for his support to the private Schools in the State, pledging to reciprocate the gesture by ensuring that Students are given the desired knowledge.