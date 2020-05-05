Leader of the Ministering Task Team on COVID-19 in Kano, Dr. Nasiru Sani Gwarzo on Tuesday denied linking Kano mysterious deaths to the COVID-19 pandemic, insisting that he was quoted out of context by the media.

Dr. Gwarzo hit headlines on Monday when he was quoted as saying that COVID-19 was the cause of recent ‘myterious’ deaths recorded in Kano.

Speaking during the Kano COVID-19 Task Force Press Briefing at Africa House, Government House, Kano, Dr. Gwarzo who is the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, said medical experts undertaking verbal autopsy for those involved in Kano “mysterious deaths,” are yet to conclude their assignment.

He admitted that it would have been wrong of him to preempt the report of the medical experts.

According to him, “some of the national dailies reported a percentage of people that died of COVID-19 in the state, that is not true.

“The state is doing verbal autopsy, and the result is not out. I want to use this opportunity to reiterate that the newspaper reports were wrong.”

Dr. Gwarzo also conveyed the goodwill message of the Minister of Health to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, describing his zeal in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic as worthy of emulation.

According to him, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Health, has donated four ambulances, ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and 200 pieces of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to Kano state government.

In his remarks, Governor Ganduje appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for his prompt response to the calls of stakeholders and members of National Assembly to give Kano the special attention that it deserves in the fight against COVID-19.

According to him, the renewed fight against COVID-19 in the state is yielding positive results as the Ministerial Task Team on COVID-19, is planning together with the Kano team, mobilizing together with the Kano team and executing together with the Kano team to dislodge COVID-19 pandemic from the state.

Ganduje also commended President Buhari for ensuring that the NCDC Test Centre at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospitals (AKTH) is now working 100 per cent.

He added that Kano now has three test centres, including the Bayero University Kano (BUK) test centre and the Mobile test centre at Muhammadu Buhari Specialist hospital, donated by Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

He also expressed appreciation to Aliko Dangote and the chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Isiyaku Rabi’u for donating generously to the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

He added that, “you can see that the bottleneck that we used to have has been removed by these donations made by our illustrious sons of the soil.

“On our own part, since we have enough capacity at the test centres, we have to increase capacity in the sample collection. We are also planning to get more Isolation Centres.”

Ganduje who condoled with Kano people on the recent death of the Emir of Rano and other prominent Kano citizens, thanked front line Doctors and Nurses for the selfless services they are rendering in the fight against COVID-19, promising that they would be provided with all that they need to work effectively, including PPE.

He also urged private hospitals to desist from sending patients back from their hospitals, noting that apart from COVID-19, Nigerians are still battling with other ailments which deserves medical attention.

Ganduje also appealed to Kano residents not to abuse the 12 hour per week free period approved during the lockdown, adding that government has mobilized enough security agencies to enforce the lockdown order.

He advised residents to strictly observe the COVID-19 protocols.

Also speaking, the Coordinator (Technical) of Kano COVID-19 Task Force, Dr. Tijjani Hussaini said three patients are due to be discharged from Isolation Centres.

Dr. Tijjani said the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Kano is put at 365, adding that over 400 people are being followed for contact tracing.

He also revealed that plans have been concluded to establish four additional Isolation Centres in Kano, describing the move as a huge success.

According to him, “we face the challenge of encountering resistance and non-disclosure of information from the public. We also gave the challenge of stigmatization of COVID-19 patients.”

He urged Kano residents to observe food health etiquettes, wash and sanitize their hands regularly, maintain social distancing, wear face mask, adding that such steps will greatly reduced the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the chairman of Kano COVID-19 Fund Raising Committee, the state Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the poorest of the poor across the 44 Local Government Areas have benefitted from the first phase of the COVID-19 Palliatives.

Garba who stood in for Prof. Muhammad Yahuza Bello, said the Committee will soon commence the second phase of the Palliatives, while appealing to good-spirited Nigerians and corporate bodies to donate generously so as to help alleviate the sufferings of the poor masses during the lockdown order occassioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.