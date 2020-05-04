In the late march Nigerian industrialist, Abdulsamad Rabiu donates N1 billion in cash toward supporting fighting COVID-19 pandemic in the country. This is as part of his cooperate responsibilities in strengthening national response to COVID-19 in Nigeria. Since the out break of pandemic in the country Abdulsamad Rabiu become Covid 19 ambassador in the country. He urged other well-meaning Nigerians – individuals and corporates alike, to join hands in supporting the efforts to put the virus in check in Nigeria, financially and otherwise. “Our country needs us now more than ever. This is the time to come together and support.

In addition to donating the foundation ordered medical supplies and equipment to the two most populated states in Kano and Lagos states and each will receive about 100,000 protective facemasks, 1000 high grade medical protection and isolation gear, 2000 protective goggles, 1000 gloves and 1000 testing kits amongst other things,” Rabiu added.

Some time in 2018 BUA Group has announced plans to construct a N7.5billion Naira ultra-modern specialist hospital in Kano through its foundation, Foundation. According to Him the proposed N7.5 billion, 220-bed specialist hospital, will cover a built up area of 15,000sqm and will have the most modern imaging and diagnostic equipment that will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of Nigerians who need medical attention and reduce our dependence on foreign medical tourism.

Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu’s worried by the declining standard of health and education in Nigeria and his state Kano, in particular,Abdulsamad isiyaka Rabiu prove to be a humanitarian with a deep passion for education, human capacity development and community service.

Unknown to many Kanawa the president of BUA Group establishment BUA Foundation for his philanthropic activities, in response to the need for private sector involvement in enhancement health and education sector through partnership. One of the Foundation efforts in enhancement health and education sector in Kano.

The Foundation has been leveraged to advance the construction of a 7,000-square-meter paediatric ward at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and the construction of the Centre for Islamic Studies at Bayero University Kano, supporting the venurable in the society and amongst several others. BUA had supported countless of students to pay their school fees. job seekers to prograss their carrier in his various industries across the country.

How BUA COVID-19 ambassador In Kano as indigene of the state demonstrated his determination to save millions of Nigerians from the cusp of calamity as the coronavirus pandemic ravages state halting everything in its tracks. He is among the first responder to the plight of kano state government in fighting the Covid 19 in the state by donating a 3-storey building to serve as befitting Covid-19 isolation centre.

Considering the the effect outbreak of Covid 19 toward stem the spread of COVID-19 that has posed a serious challenge to the state through BUA Foundation made another amazing donations the sum of N2 billion, five ambulances and 20 Hilux vehicles to Kano State government. The important of these vehicles will facilitate our work for contact tracing and evacuation of patients, and other follow ups really Abdulsamad help Kano overcome this trying times occassioned by COVID-19 pandemic. Amazingly BUA Group also donated food items to residents of Kano State in the bid to cushion the effect of the lockdown occasioned by the spread of Coronavirus Disease to the state.

Placed an order for an additional of equipment and medical supplies including testing kits and medical protective gear to the revage affected states in Nigeria through the BUA Foundation .

To millions of kanawa Abdulsamad’s demonstrated his determination to save millions of kanawa from the cusp of calamity as the coronavirus pandemic ravages Nigeria halting everything in its tracks. Abdulsamad Rabiu prove to be highly committed in using cooperate responsibilities to bring scour to venerable peoples. He represents hard work, integrity and discipline. He is not boastful or proud. He is a selfless, prudent and God-fearing man. He is also a team player, building consensus with ease and great manager of resources with unquenchable passion.

