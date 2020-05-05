Buhari

From Ahmad SAKA , Bauchi

Arewa Liberty and awareness for Justice and emancipation (ALAJE) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to pick a new Chief of Staff from the North East sub region in order not to allow North Eastern Part of the Country to shed the painful tears of loosing the immediate chief of staff Mallam Abba Kyari and painful tears of loosing the seat.

President of the Association Alhaji Sanusi Ahmad Dahiru stated this while speaking with newsmen yesterday in Bauchi, He said even though many people are pushed to seek for the post as reported from different part of the country including northeast but they are appealing to Buhari to pick next chief of Staff of northern extraction.

He said the reason why they came to advise president at that time because of increasing number of contenders of the seat came from the six geo political zones of the country , it was reported in the media and speculated that there are many debates in the media that are indication people like ministers of Justice Malami , Lawal Daura Former National Security Adviser NSA , Baba Gana Kingibe , Buba Marwa, Ministers of Information , FCT Minister , Former Military administrators , present senators and some serving governors to mention just a few are being pushed by their supporters for the position ​ as speculated in the media, many of them are allegedly lobbying struggling to see that they were appointed and we feel is good for Mr president to think of the north east as the most backward region in the country and pick the new COS from the region.

President said “we want to advice the president that it’s suicidal, fatal dal for him to appoint anybody sack by the administration, or a person put the administration in many squabble no matter how close he is with the president”.

He said its shamefull stories in social and online media alleging that Buhari have appointed Adamu, Daura, or of the persons pushed for the post when the president didnt do so an d advised mischief makers doing so to desist from doing something that didnt happen in the best interest of the country

When asked who among the contenders is their best choice for the position Dahiru said we want to advice the president pick a highly dedicated committed aide whom he has been saddled with official and unofficial assignments by the president, a trust aide, that never makes any attempt to bring shame to the president a candidate that never left or hide his love and loyalty for Mr President within or outside the government.