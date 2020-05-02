The Member Representing Albasu, Gaya and Ajingi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya has condoled with Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on the death of emir of Rano Alhaji Abubakar Ila.

He made this in a statement and made available to news Media says late Emir Abubakar is a hardworking, first class emir a who discharged his duties with uncommon commitment and diligence to the peoples of his Emirate.

According to the statement late Emir of Rano lived a good life of , commitment to nation building and service to God , humanity and reliable aide who stood firm to bear all for the development of traditional institution.

Saying Rano Emirate under the reign of late Emir Abubakar Ila has witness significant improvements security of lives and property, agricultural revolution, education for the youths, self-reliance, self-sufficiency, as well as socio-economic development within the emirate.

Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya also extend his deepest condolences on behalf of myself and peoples of my constituent to His Excellency Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje , and Autan Bawo’s immediate family and pray to Allah to give them all the fortitude to bear the loss, and praying that Allah grant the soul of Emir of Rano leternal rest and admit him to Aljana Firdaus.