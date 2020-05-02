Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu says Lagos and the entire Nigeria need data as a very critical component for economic planning and good governance.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Saturday indicated that Sanwo-Olu said this while answering questions as a guest on the digital edition of The Platform, a Covenant Christian Centre socio-political programme.

He said that the novel coronavirus pandemic had shown that Nigerian leaders would need to place premium on gathering of data for the country to move forward, socially and economically.

The governor said that absence of data on the identities of residents slowed planning, as the nation grappled with several issues that emanated from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, data is critical to planning during emergencies such as COVID-19, and no nation can maximise its full potential without data.

”It is what happens to us post COVID-19 that determines who we are as a people and not what we do at the moment.

”We need data. We need the identity of every citizen in this country.

“There is nothing like being over prepared in this kind of situation. You can make mistakes in times of crisis but you must learn from them.

”We have realised that as a state, we need data in order to plan and proffer solutions to problems,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also said that communication was key in assuring citizens during crises.

The governor said that the experience garnered in the management of COVID-19 in Lagos State had shown that effective communication between government and the citizens was important.

He, however, said that the government must be very transparent with whatever it would communicate to the residents.

”Communication is very important, and you must do it transparently. It helps with the level of confidence people repose on you,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Lagos COVID-19 incident commander urged the citizens to be more open with their details to help medical personnel to determine many things.

He said that the state had not made much progress as it should because some patients were not truthful about their details.

Anchored by Pastor Poju Oyemade of the Covenant Christian Centre, the platform 2020, also featured other leaders such as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Chairman of the Governors Forum, Gov . Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti.