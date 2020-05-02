Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu Sani said over 150 offenders have been arrested and prosecuted during the​ COVID-19 lockdown order in the state.

Habu who spoke during Kano state Government Task Force on COVID-19 Press Briefing, said the offenders were arrested at various points, tried and prosecuted in the mobile courts.

He added that police in collaboration with sister security agencies are religiously guiding all entry points across the state, ensuring that no vehicular or human movement is allowed don and outside Kano state as long as the lockdown lasts.

He added that the police, apart from working with sister security agencies also involved the Hisbah Guards, officials of the Kano Road Transport Agency (KAROTA) and vigilante groups to assist in monitoring strict adherence to the lockdown order, the police is also involving advocates of community policing.

According to him, the police is also using Social Media platforms, print Media, radio and television, and other channels of communication to educate Kano residents on why they should obey the lockdown order.

CP Habu who insisted that police in Kano will not tolerate disobedience to the lockdown order, added that his officers and men have been asked to ensure the fundamental human rights of citizens while enforcing the lockdown order.

He urged residents to strictly observe the COVID-19 protocols by washing their hands, staying safe at home and avoiding social distancing.

The Police boss, also warned criminals to desist from their nefarious activities during the COVID-19​ pandemic or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.