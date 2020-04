LATEST GOVERNORS FORUM DECISION ON COVID-19

The New Time Table For Covid-19 Lockdown In All States

Saturday, 25th April, 2020 – Total lockdown.

Sunday, 26th April, 2020 – Total lockdown.

Monday, 27th April,2020 – Free period: 7am -2pm.

Tuesday, 28th April, 2020 – Total Lockdown.

Wednesday, 29th April, 2020 – Free period: 7am-2pm

Thursday, 30th April, 2020 – Total Lockdown.

Friday, 1st May, 2020 – Free period: 7am-2pm

The use of face mask is now compulsory and will be enforced from 1st May, 2020.

Offenders will however be punished according to the Law.