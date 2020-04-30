First Lady of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has donated both Food and Medical equipment including drugs to the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Federal Medical Center, Abuja in continuation of her intervention towards curbing the spread of COVID-19. She made the presentation on Wednesday the 29th of April, 2020 through Dr. Hajo Sani, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs and Administration.

The medical items include large quantities of hand sanitizers, and personal protection equipment including disposable gowns, overalls, N95 surgical masks and gloves.

Hon. Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen received the items on behalf of her Ministry while the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Saad Ahmed represented the Federal Medical Center. They appreciated the gesture of the First Lady and promised to deliver the items to the expected recipients.

In a related development, Mrs. Buhari also presented to the Minister with food items for distribution to women and women groups as a palliative to support the vulnerable groups in time of the lockdown announced by President Muhammadu Buhari. These food items include large quantity bags of rice, millet, sugar, milk, gallons of vegetable oil and tomato puree among others.