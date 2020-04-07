*accuse her of abandonment, neglect and inaccessibility

From Chuks Collins, Awka

Constituents and electorates of the seven council areas constituting Senator Stella Oduah’s Anambra North senatorial district have threatened to submit their petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) to set in motion process for her immediate recall.

The distinguished Senator was roundly accused of “inaccessibility, poor and abysmal representation at the National Assembly”.

In a statement, the chairman of the Ward Campaign Managers of the seven councils -Chief Fabian Ohananya, on behalf of the group said they might be forced to carry their protest to INEC Headquarters, Abuja to submit a petition for the Senator’s recall immediately the current Coronavirus pandemic issues settle.

According to the statement, “the Senator does not remember her constituents again now. But during election, she will come with ‘Greek gifts’ to deceive the people.

“All the stakeholders and managers will go to Abuja to ask INEC to choose a day to conduct recall process for Senator Stella Oduah after which we will collect the required signatures for her immediate recall.

“INEC should set machinery in motion for her recall. We are not deterred by her threats of arrest. We are waiting for her police. But we are surprised that Oduah who claims to be a democrat is threatening his election workers with arrest for voicing their frustrations. We do not blame her. She is enjoying democracy which some Nigerians gave their lives to entrench.

”During one of the visits to her ancestral home in 2014 by PDP members , she admonished PDP members whom she claimed wore tattered shoes and shirts that if elected, she will make sure that they start wearing better ones. However, upon her election victory uptil now she has not fullfiled her promises nor remembered these PDP members.”

The statement further disclosed that ” even during this coronavirus pandemic ,she only distributed ordinary face masks without any palliative care for the 7 local government areas.

Describing Oduah as a paper-weight senator, they pointed out that rather than address litany of nagging issues affecting them, she allegedly mobilized her social media e-rats to malign them claiming that the Ward Campaign Managers demanded certain amount of money from her which she declined. They however requested her to come open and clear with the amount so demanded and those who did that.

The Ward officials disclosed that the senator should settle and compensate them for working hard to deliver her in 2015 and 2019 senatorial polls in the area.

They also expressed displeasure that true to her character of “use and dump”she jettisoned them and started recruiting new set of people across political parties to work for her in 2021 upcoming general elections.

“It is also on record that her ancentral house is the only mordern house stationed within her community while the other houses were made of mud and an inhabitable materials and structures.

”She has remained inaccessible. She doesn’t pick nor return calls including text messages to her telephone lines. She has remained unreachable to her PDP faithfuls and party members. It’s such that one must pass three different gates before you could be allowed to see her at the discretion of the security men at her gate”.

Senator Oduah represents Ogbaru, Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Anambra East, Anambra West, Oyi and Ayamelum council areas in the Senate.