Kano state government is fully kitted to win the war against COVID-19 as it has continued to gain the sympathy and support of professionals with no fewer than 11 professionals and health experts on Tuesday volunteered to collaborate with Kano state government to win the war against the the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

The state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who stated this while briefing journalists on the efforts being made to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the state said the volunteered senior health experts would soon be inaugurated so that they can synergize with the state Ministry of Health and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to tackle the pandemic in the state.

Ganduje also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for sending a Special Delegation from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 ealier on Tuesday to appraise the situation in Kano.

He added that, “we have to thank President Buhari for his concern and for sending a delegation and Technical Committee to work with Kano state Government on how to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ganduje hinted that his administration has mapped out three-point agenda for fighting the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic which are Preventive, Curative and Palliative agenda, all of which he said Kano state is pursuing with vigour.

According to him, apart from apart from the three existing Isolation Centres, the state government is making plans to establish 10 more Isolation Centres, going by the growing number of infected persons in the state.

He added that, “our problem had been inefficient Test Centres in Kano, but we thank President Buhari for making it possible for the NCDC test centre at AKTH to start working.

“Very soon, we are going to commission another Test Centre at BUK which is being established by BUK in collaboration with the state government. We have deployed over 100 vehicles to trace those who have contacts with COVID-19 carriers. We also need to establish more Test Centres in Kano, if possible across the 44 Local Government Areas because without enough Test Cebtres, our efforts may be in vain.”

Ganduje said he has also held meetings and discussions with owners of private health facilities in the state and they promised to work with Kano state government to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated that, “we have asked the owners of private health facilities to ensure that they connect to our Emergency Centres so that we get reports on suspected Corona Virus individuals.

“We will assist them with PPE and other facilities that government can provide to protect and help their workers.

“We also have health professionals who have decided to come forward and work with Kano state government. We have two here with us and nine others who voluntarily indicated interest to work with us in fighting COVID-19.”

He added that, “we are also in collaboration with Lagos State government because as a mega-city, Lagos State has similarities with Kano in terms of population and commercial activities. You are also aware that Lagos date has successfully tackled infectious diseases such as Ebola, Lassar Fever and now they are tackling COVID-19.”

Ganduje notes that, “since the COVID-19 has gone into community transmission, our target is to multiply test centres. The more we multiply our test centres, the better we are getting results.”

Ganduje expressed satisfaction on the efforts of the Kano state COVID-19 Fund Raising Committee, pointing out that, “the Committee is still working. They are doing a good job and the poorest of the poor in the state are getting the Palliatives.

“The system is transparent. Those who are benefitting are already identified. Traditional and religious leaders are involved. I seize this opportunity to call on corporate organizations and good spirited individuals to assist us with palliatives. Also, we are earnestly waiting for the Palliatives from the Federal Government.”

Ganduje who hinted that already, the state government has ordered for the production of one million face-mask, said wearing of face-mask, “will soon be absolutely necessary in the state.”