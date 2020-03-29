Dr Victor Oye, National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), said on Saturday in Awka that the party has shutdown its offices nationwide over the Coronavirus pandemic.

He also called on party faithful and Nigerians in general to support efforts at ending the scourge of Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Oye said this in a letter to party stakeholders and supporters.

He said while health experts call for physical distancing as part of the ways to curb spread of the virus, there was need for people to be psychotically close to each other and lend support while the period lasts.

He reminded them that all party activities remained suspended, and urged them to adhere strictly to the advice of experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

“I advise that our members should adhere strictly to the daily advisories from WHO and NCDC and other relevant agencies and governments across the country and maintain high personal hygiene.

“All activities by our party from ward to national levels, involving large gatherings, should be cancelled, to this end, and in subjection to the current situations in the country.

We have taken more measures to protect our members against the impending cataclysm, among these measures was the shutting down of our national and state offices.

“As the pandemic has continued to grow we have thought it wise at this time to appeal to us to stick together as one family, help one another as much as we can, by sharing information, our God-given wealth (in cash and materials) and praying for one another,” he said.

Oye noted what people needed now was food and medicament to enable them pull through the period, and urged people to display the urgency of the moment by rendering the assistance that they could.

He said that what was happening now in Nigeria and the world today, called for continued vigilance and obedience to God’s word and dictates of civil authorities, so we cannot continue to live as if nothing is happening.

“We appeal to our critical stakeholders, including elected representatives in both the state and national assemblies, to support this initiative by making personal donations of sanitisers, masks and other needs on behalf of the party to their constituents to mitigate the impact of the perilous virus.

“We cannot afford not to live for one another at this time of national emergency. This is the time we need to show practical love to one another and carry one anther’s burden in prayer.

“The truth is that the world is continually imperiled by the scourge inflicted upon it by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we pray for divine intervention in our present circumstances, we must not fail to extend the hand of fellowship and support to one another, this is the time to bury whatever differences that exist among us and work together to defeat this wicked and errant adversary.

“Posterity will remember us as a people that faced a common adversity together with all the strength we can muster.

“We commend the willing working governor of Anambra, Chief Willie Obiano, for the proactive steps his government had taken to fight the scourge and protect the lives of people of the state,” he said.