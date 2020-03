Minstry Of Information And Internal Affairs

Kano State

Announcement

Kano State Governor, His Excellency Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in continuation of instituting proactive measures to prevent and contain the outbreak of Corona Virus disease (Covid-19) in the state, cordially invites the following personalities to the formal inauguration of an important committee scheduled to take place on Sunday, 29th March, 2020 at Africa House, Government House Kano by 2pm:

Prof. Yahuza Bello – Vice Chancellor, BUK – Chairman

Alhaji Tajuddeen Aminu Dantata – CO-Chair

Sen. Barau I. Jibrin – – Member

Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa – Member

Rt. Hon. Abdul’aziz Garba Gafasa, Speaker Kano State

House of Assembly – Member

Alhaji Yusuf Nabahani, Madakin Kano – Member

Alhaji Salisu Sambajo, Rep. Alhaji Aliko Dangote – Member

Alhaji Karami Isyaka Rabi’u, Rep. Alhaji Abdussamad

Isyaka Rabi’u – Member

Alhaji Dalhatu Abubakar Al-Amsad, President

KACCIMA – Member

Alhaji Mudassir Idi Abubakar – Member

Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, Kano APC Chairman – Member

Alhaji Nasiru Aliko Koki – Member

IPAC Chairman, Kano – Member

Murtala Sule Garo, Commissioner for Local Government – Member

Mal. Muhammad Garba, Commissioner of Information – Member

Dr. Zahra’u Umar Muhammad, Commissioner

for Women Affairs – Member

Dr. Muhammad Tahar Adamu, Commissioner for

Religious Affairs – Member

Hon. Lamin Sani, Kano ALGON Chairman – Member

Prof. Abdu Salihi, Kano Integrity Group – Member

Alhaji Haruna Zago – Member

Ustaz Yusuf Makwarari – Member

Sheikh Abdullahi Saleh Pakistan – Member

Sheikh Haroun Ibn Sina – Member

CAN President, Kano – Member

Eze Ndi Igdo, Kano – Member

Oba of Yoruba, Kano – Member

Hajiya Aishatu Ja’afar, S.A. Social Intervention – Member

Representative of NEMA, Kano Office – Member

Comr. Abbas Ibrahim, NUJ Kano Chairman – Member

Barrister Abdul Adamu Fagge, NBA Kano Chair – Member

Comr. Ibrahim Adamu, Umbrella of Kano Concerned

Civil Society Groups – Member

Representative of Red Cross, Kano – Member

SP Abdulkadir Haruna Hadejia, Kano Police

Command – Member

Yusuf Dawaki – Member

Representative of Nigeria Civil Defence Corp,

Kano State Command – Member

Representative of Kano State Vigilante Group – Member

Hajiya Bilkisu Shehu Maimota, Permanent Secretary,

REPA – Secretary

ANNOUNCER: Malam Muhammad Garba, Commissioner of Information, Kano State.