Niger Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has gone on self-isolation as a result of his presence at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum meeting on March 18.

The meeting was attended by a lot of Governors, including Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, who has been tested positive of coronavirus.

In a statement by Bello’s Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, the Governor decided to embark on self-isolation considering the fact that as a public figure, he must have had contact with some confirmed contact cases of COVID-19.

The statement stated that the Governor is awaiting tests to know his status.

“Considering the fact that I was in Abuja the whole of last week to participate in the APC National meeting with the President, The Nigeria Governors forum meeting, National Economic council meeting and the World bank breakfast meeting, as a way of leading by example I have placed my self on isolation and waiting to be tested, along with members of my family.

”The Governor has also directed that all his close aides and all cabinet members should subject themselves to self-isolation.”

Speaking about the lockdown of the state, the Governor called on the general public not to panic as the measures so far put in place by the government are for containment of the pandemic.