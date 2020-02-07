“You cannot practice the democratic system of government as is being done in the U.S. model we copied with multifarious political parties. Our political system is not sophisticated enough to grapple with the challenges of pluralistic, multi-ethnic, and multicultural orientation of our political parties. This manifested clearly in the 2019 general election. We also lack the technology and conviction and commitment required to manage many political parties, especially where there is no government funding. Unfortunately, many of the delisted political parties didn’t have what it took to exist as political entities. Comparing Nigeria to India is not proper.” – stated the National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance [APGA], Chief Victor Oye while commenting on the recent de-registration of political parties by the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC].

The statement comes as some of the leaders of the de-registered parties have begun to cry blue murder against what they termed illegal actions of the national electoral umpire. This is as one of the de-registered parties took to the courts to seek redress – and in so doing convinced the courts to issue a stay of action on the INEC’s intended de-registration.

Another affected party, the UPP appears aggrieved and ready to take actions against the INEC. In talking with the National chairman, Chief Chekwas Okorie it was evident the INEC made have struck a lethal blow to the UPP.

Chief Chekwas Okorie, National Chairman of UPP

“We have not received any letters from the INEC” said Chief Okorie who explained that the UPP had in the last 8 years of its existence met the stipulations of the electoral laws to remain registered by the INEC. “UPP has a secretariat in Abuja. We have party executives in all 36 state that the officer of INEC saw them when they came for inspection”.

The UPP National Chairman acknowledged that the INEC based its decision on the stipulation that all political parties that failed to win a seat at the last election will be de-registered. But he countered that the Local Government Area [LGA] election have yet to be conducted across the nation – going by the new guidelines legislated in law recently.

Chief Okorie lamented that the decision inflicted damage. He called it “amazing, surprising and conspiratorial”. But he failed to categorically state what action the leadership of the UPP will take. He however told 247ureports.com the leadership of the UPP will meet next week to decide on next line of action. “We may or may not go to court. We will decide”.

Chief Okorie who formed and was the founding national chairman of APGA indicated that the UPP may consider aligning itself with another political party. Prior to the announcement by the INEC, the UPP had been in discussions with several other political parties on possible merger. The UPP national Chairman confirmed the talk to 247ureports.com but acknowledges that the new development places the UPP at weakened position to negotiate. “It makes us weaker, but it will make the merger quicker”.

It is understood about 100 additional new parties have applied to the INEC to be registered. And according to existing electoral laws, the INEC is bound to register all political entities that meet the requirements of the law. “So what is the point of de-registering political parties when they can turn around and apply under a new name?” – asks Okorie.

Prof Yakubu Mahmood, National Chairman of INEC

To this, the national Chairman of APGA, Chief Oye added “We should rather look at the benefits derivable from the pruning instead of pandering to mere emotionalism. I would have loved a situation where more parties were accommodated, even if on regional basis, but is it realistic? I commend the courage of INEC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, by taking the bull by the horns in doing what his predecessors shied away from.”

74 political parties were de-registered.