The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has commenced the sale of forms to elect new executives at the state and zonal levels whose tenure expire in 2020.

The party disclosed this in a statement by its National Organizing Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), on Thursday in Abuja.

Akobundu said that in line with the provision of Section 47 (1) of the party’s constitution (2017 as amended), all party officers shall hold offices for a term of four years.

The four-year tenure of many state executives shall be expiring at various times in 2020, having been elected in 2016.

“The party, therefore, shall be holding congresses to elect new executives at the state and zonal levels.

“Following the approval by National Executive Committee (NEC) at its 88th meeting, the time-table and schedule of activities for the year 2020 congresses are now operational.

“The sale of forms for the congresses commenced today, Wednesday Feb. 5, at the National Secretariat,” he said.

Akobundu advised aspirants to purchase their nomination forms from the National Secretariat of the party.

He enjoined all PDP leaders and members to be orderly, peaceful and law abiding.

“Let all aspirants campaign freely, ensure compliance with constitutional provisions, maintain absolute decorum and avoid unwholesome behaviours capable of impugning on the integrity of the processes.

“Remember the exercise is a family affair. I wish us all successful congresses.”