The family of a middle-aged man who died in a hotel in Onitsha, Anambra State, on January 30, 2019 has refuted the claim that he passed away in the company of an unidentified woman.

The family has demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his last minutes.

Police spokesman Haruna Mohammed said last Sunday that the man, whose identity remains under wraps, died thirty minutes after checking into the hotel with a lady.

He quoted the hotel manager as saying that he heard a shout for help from the room, and upon rushing to the room, found the man holding his chest.

It was said the man was rushed to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

But the man’s family in a petition to the Commissioner of Police in the state said their son was murdered, contrary to reports insinuating that he died in a sex romp.

Counsel to the family, Stanley Udo in the petition, said substantial evidence showed he was set up and murdered.

He said, “The deceased left his business premises at Ose Okwuodu Market, Onitsha, by 5pm same day and a call came from his cell phone 12 minutes later to notify his wife to come and identify his corpse near Obanye/New Market Road.

”When the brother to the deceased, Chidozie Idoko and others rushed to the place, they were directed to Jubilee Hotel by the same caller, using the deceased’s phone.

Giving further insight into the scenario, Chidozie Idoko said he met his brother’s lifeless body downstairs at the hotel frontage fully clad and not naked while the manager of the hotel could not give any meaningful explanation on the whereabouts of the supposed woman that he allegedly took to the hotel.

He said there were injuries on the lips of the deceased while blood gushed from his nose up till the time he was deposited at the mortuary on January 30, as well as on the 31st when he went back to check on him inside the morgue.

Alleging foul play and conspiracy to murder, Idoko further narrated that he discovered that the screen of his brother’s two phones went blank following suspected cracking by his assailants.

He further alleged that the police who were invited to the hotel by the manager hurriedly released him without proper investigation.

Contacted, the manager of the hotel simply identified as Osita, said he could only speak on the permission of his lawyer.

Police spokesperson Haruna Mohammed said the autopsy result was being awaited.