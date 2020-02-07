A chieftain of the Young Peoples Party and senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah, has accused a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Obinna Uzoh, of altering his (Ubah) National Examination Council results.

Senator Ubah in a statement alleged that his NECO result which his rival for Anambra South seat, Obinna Uzoh presented to the Court was forged to deceive the Nigerian judiciary.

The chieftain of the YPP accused Uzoh of “parading photoshopped NECO results and sponsoring unsubstantiated propaganda.”

The statement issued by his media office further alleged that Uzoh altered the serial numbers of his NECO certificate to sustain the false narrative that Senator Ubah was parading a forged NECO results.

The statement read in part: “This vividly shows that Obinna Uzoh and his cronies are not in tune with the conventional practices of examination bodies; NECO in this case, and WAEC also.

“Recent events have further unveiled the fact that he does not know the difference between a “Statement of result” and “Certificate”.