N3.5bn Emirate funds: Court dismisses panel's report against Emir Sanusi

By
247ureports
-

THE Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi 11, on Friday won a major  judicial victory against the Kano State government after a  Federal High Court sitting in the city  dismissed the preliminary report of a panel that indicted him for alleged misappropriation of the Emirate Council’s N3.5 billion.

Justice O.A. Egwuata  said the Kano Anti-graft Commission  was wrong to  deny  Emir Sanusi an  opportunity to be heard before releasing the said report on him.

The action of the panel,the court said,was   against the principle of fair hearing.

The panel  had also  recommended the suspension of the emir.

Dissatisfied by the report, Sanusi headed to the court to seek a declaration that the report of the panel  issued on June 6, 2019, breached   his fundamental human right to fair hearing and was contrary to the rules of natural justice.

Besides,he prayed the court  to set aside the preliminary report, as it relates to his indictment for fraud, misappropriation, as well as the recommendation for suspension by the commission.

The court granted his prayers and  awarded him N200000 damages.

A Kano State High Court presided  over by Justice Suleiman Na’Mallam had earlier  restrained the anti-graft commission from continuing with its probe of the  emir.

