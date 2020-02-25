…threatens PDP chieftain, demands 7 days ultimatum for retraction

Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, on Tuesday said he did not face any criminal charge in 1990 and had never faced any before, contrary to the allegation made by a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Miebi Bribena.

Degi-Eremienyo, Deputy Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16 election in Bayelsa State, was reacting to the allegation by Bribena that he faced court litigation on grounds of falsification and certificate forgery in 1990.

He has therefore issued a one week ultimatum within which Bribena should retract his comment or face legal action for character assassination.

The Bayelsa PDP member was said to have made the allegation during a popular Current Affairs programme on Africa Independent Television (AIT) – Focus Nigeria.

The allegation came barely two weeks after being sacked by a panel of Supreme Court Justices a day to their inauguration.

But Degi-Eremienyo in a statement by his Media Aide, Ebinimi Omubo, obtained by journalists in Abuja, “expressed regrets over the manner in which some politicians have become extremely desperate without iota of morality in their accumulation of lies just to appease their pay masters.”

He said, “To keep the records straight, it will be recalled that Senator Degi’s victory at the said election Bribena referred to in 1990 was not challenged in any court of law by the candidate, (now late Michael Inemo John); Degi has never faced any criminal charge in his career, both in public or private life.

“Bribena by this statement should be ready for the worst legal battle of his life as this will model his mind to speak only the truth but not lying for political patronage.