In line with his determination to upgrade Kano into a mega city, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has concluded plans to introduce Modern Integrated Transportation (MIT) system within the metropolis.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, the state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Mu’azu Magaji, said the proposal was in line with Ganduje’s vision and determination to transform Kano city.

He stated that, “at the moment, His Excellency has approved the design and the integration of all the transport projects going on in Kano.

“You may recall that there was a plan of a light rail which would cost about $1.85 billion, and the loan generated controversy in Kano which led to the suspension of the project.

“Now we have redesigned that rail and re-scope it to become smaller, fit for purpose, so that it can work side by side with the bus transit scheme, that’s the BRT.”

According to him, apart from the integration of the light rail and the BRT, the plan also included development of seven terminals across the suburb of the city.

He further stated that, “basically, in every 10 kilimetres outside Kano along Zaria Road, Hadejia Road, Maiduguri Road, Katsina Road, Gwarzo Road and the rest, there will be a terminal outside the city which is located at a very critical point where the major entry point into the city is.”

He added that between the 10 kilo meters and the rail terminal would be the BRT operations and there would be modern bus stops along the way, explaining that within the city centre, there would be an inter-change.

“There will be modern ticketing. The transportation system will be cheaper, it will clean the city, introduce modernity and the routes will be demarcated to ensure that there is order on the road.

“And in the next two years, Kano will have a modern transport system like you see in the modern cities across the world,” he said.