The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) calls on the Inspector General of

Police, Adamu Mohammed, to immediately pull in the factional National

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, for

questioning and prosecution for incitement.

The party says the violence and arson being perpetuated by APC agents in

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital, on Friday, was in furtherance of

Oshiomhole’s inciting call that no governor would be sworn-in in Bayelsa

state, contrary to the judgment of the Supreme Court.

Oshiomole’s statement was a direct call for sedition and violent

subversion of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the statutory

authority of the Supreme Court and the mandate of the people of Bayelsa

state.

He should therefore be pulled in immediately for prosecution for

inciting violence and arson in the state.

Nigerians can recall that our party had on Thursday cautioned Oshiomhole

over his utterances and apparent plots to cause violence and a breakdown

of law and order in the state.

The world however watched with horror as APC agents, chanting APC

slogans, assaulted the people of Bayelsa state, set the PDP secretariat

in the state ablaze, attacked the premises of Radio Bayelsa, vandalized

vehicles and equipment, took over major highways and attacked

travellers, all in the bid to violently subvert the judgment of the

Supreme court and forcefully take control of the state.

The PDP therefore charges the people of Bayelsa, the security agencies

and Nigerians at large, to hold Oshiomhole responsible and accountable

for the violence in Bayelsa state and deal with him accordingly in line

with the provisions of our laws.

Oshiomhole must be brought to book and stopped from the use of garrulity

and clear misuse of language to cause crisis in our country.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary