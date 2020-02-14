The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) calls on the Inspector General of
Police, Adamu Mohammed, to immediately pull in the factional National
Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, for
questioning and prosecution for incitement.
The party says the violence and arson being perpetuated by APC agents in
Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital, on Friday, was in furtherance of
Oshiomhole’s inciting call that no governor would be sworn-in in Bayelsa
state, contrary to the judgment of the Supreme Court.
Oshiomole’s statement was a direct call for sedition and violent
subversion of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the statutory
authority of the Supreme Court and the mandate of the people of Bayelsa
state.
He should therefore be pulled in immediately for prosecution for
inciting violence and arson in the state.
Nigerians can recall that our party had on Thursday cautioned Oshiomhole
over his utterances and apparent plots to cause violence and a breakdown
of law and order in the state.
The world however watched with horror as APC agents, chanting APC
slogans, assaulted the people of Bayelsa state, set the PDP secretariat
in the state ablaze, attacked the premises of Radio Bayelsa, vandalized
vehicles and equipment, took over major highways and attacked
travellers, all in the bid to violently subvert the judgment of the
Supreme court and forcefully take control of the state.
The PDP therefore charges the people of Bayelsa, the security agencies
and Nigerians at large, to hold Oshiomhole responsible and accountable
for the violence in Bayelsa state and deal with him accordingly in line
with the provisions of our laws.
Oshiomhole must be brought to book and stopped from the use of garrulity
and clear misuse of language to cause crisis in our country.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary