

The state commissioner ministry for rural and community development Alh. Dr. Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso has assured the state government readiness to transforms the rural areas through its policy of Karkara salamualaikum by executing more development projects across the state.



The state commissioner ministry for rural and community development Alh Dr. Musa iliyasu kwankwaso stated this while intimating on some of the mandate of the ministry.



Alh Dr. Musa Iliyasu kwankwaso maintained that more than thirty local government areas in the state are the one that are more benefited by the projects of the ministry.



He explained that as part of the state government to ease transportation difficulties faced by people in rural areas last year the ministry had constructed six feeder roads across the three senatorial districts of the state which included the construction of a feeder road from kachaku in Takai to Albasu , Amasaye to Ganduje in Dawakin Tofa while in the central in Garun malan as well as in Gezawa local government area .



The commissioner also added that more than one hundred transformers was provided by the state government in the year under review and was already distributed for use all as part of the government to improve the socio economic standard of people more especially in rural areas.



Dr Musa Ilyasu kwankwaso further maintained that the state government on its part it will not relent towards this development of forging the state to the high levels by providing all the necessary social amenities at all the nocks and crannies of the state.



He urged the people of the state to reciprocate the gesture provided to them by the government through giving their maximum support and cooperation as more dividend of democracy are on the pipe line.