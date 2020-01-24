Describes Minister as Catalyst for National Development

…Says Investiture Will Spur Him to Further Services for Nation Building.

Former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party, (nPDP), and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has joined well meaning Nigerians and people of goodwill to felicitate with the Hon. Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Dr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi CON. over the award investiture on him as THISDAY Editor’s Choice Minister of the Decade.

Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi was chosen from amongst the 43 Ministers, serving under the presidency of Mohammadu Buhari, alongside other distinguished awardees who have made remarkable inputs in different areas of life.

In a message made available to media houses, Chief Eze, while congratulating the Minister, described the award as a recognition of his unprecedented and unbeatable performance and achievements in the rail and general transportation sector wherein he holds sway.

The award was in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of THISDAY newspaper in the print media.

According to the Organisers, Dr. Amaechi’s recognition is in line with President Mohammadu Buhari’s unreserved faith and confidence in him which led to his reappointment as Minister of Transportation. They further stated that, the President’s confidence in Amaechi is testamentary to his drive and commitment to reviving the ailing and almost moribund railway system in the country and giving Nigerians a better traveling experience.

Presenting the award to Dr. Amaechi, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, said the Minister is a pride to the APC and deserves the award, considering his impacts in the development of railway in the country.

Chief Eze who was the first to name the Hon. Minister MR RAILWAY said that the award and what AMAECHI is doing for the country didn’t come to him as a surprise because what he accomplished in Rivers State during his administration as the Governor of the State prepared him for greater services to Nigeria

Chief Eze, a party chief, commended Nigerians and the Organisers for beaming their searchlight to see the landmark achievements of the Hon. Minister, which are touching on virtually all facets of the economy.

He said with the award, Chibuike Amaechi is reinforced to deliver more dividends of good governance to Nigerians whose yearnings for a purposeful leadership is being met under the APC and Buhari government.

Describing the Minister as some one whom God has blessed which no man can curse, the gold fish who have no hiding place, a trailblazer, Eze tasked Nigerians to continue to support Amaechi in his drive to reposition all aspects of the transportation sector for optimum output.

“Truly, Amaechi deserves the best from this nation”