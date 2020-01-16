Vladimir Putin and Bashar al-Assad have been caught on video mocking Donald Trump.

At a recent summit in Damascus the leaders were filmed discussing the US president and using a biblical reference to joke about his personality.

During a visit to a Greek Orthodox church the pair discussed the biblical story of Saul’s conversion to Christianity on the road to Damascus.

God is said to have struck Saul, a Pharisee who persecuted Christians, blind, before the future apostle was cured and converted to the new faith.

In the video, posted to Twitter by a Russian journalist, Mr Assad is heard to say: “If Trump also travelled on this road, it would fix him.”

Vladimir Putin Greeted at Damascus Airport by Bashar al-AssadStoryful

The leaders are both seen to laugh at the quip.

Mr Putin then urges his host to extend an invitation to the US president, adding: “He’ll come.”

“I’m ready,” says Mr Assad, to which Mr Putin replies: “I’ll tell him”.

The Russian president visited Syria for a surprise summit last week to discuss the military situation there, the Kremlin said.

Moscow is the Assad regime’s strongest backer in the Syrian civil war and the campaign against Isis.