247ureports.com observed that millions of Kano residents are savouring the Supreme Court verdict that confirmed Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the duly elected Governor of Kano state.

Contrary to reports of tension and anxiety in the ancient commercial city, the majority of people in the ancient commercial city are calmly enjoying Ganduje’s victory, going about their normal businesses with joy and fulfilment, though they hope that Ganduje’s Next Level administration will restore Kano’s status as one of the major-mega-cities in Africa.

Ibrahim Mohammed, a resident who spoke to our Correspondent said he is just happy that, ” Baba’s victory has been confirmed. This means that Allah has ordained that Kano is working. We are happy. The people are happy. Our prayers is not in vain.”

Speaking on Ganduje’s victory, the state Commissioner of Information and culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, who is visibly elated described it as the will of God and the desire of the people, adding that, “we are most grateful to the Almighty God for this victory. This is not the victory for Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje alone, it is a victory for the good people of Kano state.

“We call on the Peoples Democratic Party to maintain peace and accept this verdict in good faith. This the real confirmation of our journey to The Next Level “