DJ Neptune is arguably one of Nigeria’s best entertainers whose craft easily places him amongst the top 5 A-list DJs in the country in the last decade.

Until now, DJ Neptune has played in the high stakes, perfecting and honing his craft with accolades from industry watchers, entertainment writers and fans. He simply could do no wrong. Its plan to see that he was a natural when it comes to disk jockeying; he was born to spin the wheels of steel, while also churning out many hit songs in collaborations with other artistes that has catapulted his image as an icon in his genre of entertainment all over Africa and the world.

DJ Neptune has played it so safe that he kept his private life out of the public which was one of his most admired traits. He was simply seen as serious, smart, good-looking and respectful.

Not many know that Neptune is married to the beautiful daughter of a General and they have a beautiful daughter together.

With other stars beginning to keep it clean, the industry is now ready for stars that would uphold family values and be good examples to the young generation. TuFace has generally cleaned his act since he got married and has successfully changed his Casanova perception in the public sphere. Davido has such respect and love for his wife Chioma that he flaunts her everywhere and makes marriage look pleasing and that perhaps is why Whizkid has vowed to get married this year too.

While these stars who were hitherto seen as bad boys are moving into good boy mode, Neptune sadly seems to be sliding into disrepute as he is beginning to not only flaunt girls who are not his wife on the social media of all places and changing his once admirable wardrobe into what many of his fans feel is a deviation from the clean cut, sharp dressing Neptune they fell in love with, not his new found juvenile style of dressing which has got many in the industry whispering their disapproval behind his back. His admirers and professional colleagues believe he can do far better to dress hip but not silly in tight fitting pants that are short in length and hugs his crouch like a juvenile’s.

Undoubtedly, critiques view Neptune as the most promising DJ to step into the shoes of the well respected Jimmy Jatt…he has proven he can so far but industry watchers are worried that his new persona may negate that dream.

An entertainment reporter said: ‘Neptune seems to be derailing from what he is known and loved for, which is, a bit of mystery, distance from groupies and seriousness, it is my hope that he recognizes this fact and goes back to form because he is one of those set to rule the next decade…if only he does not allow these new distractions he seems to be embracing”.