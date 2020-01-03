From Yahaya Audu, Bauchi

The caretaker chairman of Bogoro local government area of Bauchi state Mr. Iliya Habila has charged christian and muslim faithfuls to continue to live in peace and harmony so that the relative peace in the area would sustain.



He gave the charge during his visit to public places such as churches, hospitals and market places in the local government as part of activities marking the new year 2020 celebration.

While at the hospitals, Habila donated token sum of money to patients on admission to augment their medical bills.



On the challenges being faced by the medical personnel in the course of the discharge of their duties, the chairman promised to take the issues to higher authorities and assist in areas where the local government can.



At general hospital Bogoro, the Chief Nursing Officer of the hospital, Mr Ibrahim Makama, thanked the chairman for the gesture which he said would go a long way in assisting the patients and their relatives.



He said the hospital staff were facing some challenges in the course of discharging their duties and called on the authorities concerned to address the issues.