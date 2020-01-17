Leading Human Rights activist Gloria Mabeiam Ballason Esq has filed a N500 Million suit before the Kaduna High Court presided by Hon. Justice H.L. Balogun against the police and Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna state over what she terms an infringement of her fundamental rights and an effort by the Governor, using the police, to harass and intimidate her from carrying out her work as legal practitioner.

Since 28th November, 2019 until January 2020, police have occupied the offices of House of Justice, Kaduna where Ballason works as C.E.O. and advocacy lead. The Police had, in response to a letter written by her counsel indicated that they were acting on a petition addressed to the office of the Governor.

Ballason is lawyer to high profile clients including former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Prof Chidi Anselm Odinkalu, Chocolate City Boss Audu Maikori and avid blogger Stephen Kefason all of whom have alleged human rights violations by the Kaduna Governor.

Ballason had in 2017 previously obtained a judgment against Governor Nasir El-rufai when he threatened to ‘arrest and prosecute’ her for her advocacy work which the Governor claimed was maligning his person.

On Wednesday 15th January 2020 Hon. Justice H.L. Balogun restrained the Nigeria Police and the Kaduna Governor from harassing, intimidating or interfering with the freedom of Miss Ballason pending the determination of her suit against them which comes up for argument on 5th March,2020.

