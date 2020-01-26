APC Maintains Grip, As Doguwa, Dan’agundi Reclaim Mandates

The All Progressives Congress (APC’s) Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa has reclaim his mandate as member representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada at the National Assembly following his re-election in the Saturday’s re-run with landslide victory.

A statement signed by the commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba indicates that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Doguwa as winner having polled 66, 667 against his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) rival who scored 6, 323.

Also, Hon. Munir Babba Dan’Agundi has regain his seat to represent Kumbotso federal constituency at the Green Chamber after scoring 32, 114 against the PDP candidate, Hon. Umar Balla who got 31, 258.

However, the federal constituency election in Kiru/Bebeji was won by the PDP which scored 48, 641 against the APC candidate who got 13, 507.

On re-run elections into the Kano state House of Assembly in Madobi, APC scored 25, 403 to beat the PDP which got 23, 625, while in Minjibir the APC polled 18, 455 to defeat the PDP with 17, 607 votes.

Other results of the state legislature include Rogo where the APC scored 26, 730 to beat the PDP that got 26, 362; and in Bunkure, the APC clinched the seat with 20, 566 votes against the opposition PDP which scored 19, 941.

The statement added that all the elections were conducted peacefully as voters exercised their franchise.

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY RE-RUN ELECTION RESULTS

1.            Tudun Wada/Doguwa         APC   66, 667   PDP   6, 323

2.            Kumbotso                           APC   32, 114   PDP    31, 258

3.            Kiru/Bebeji                        APC    13, 507  PDP    48, 641

STATE ASSEMBLY RE-RUN ELECTION RESULTS

1.            Madobi                              APC     25, 403   PDP     23, 625

2.            Minjibir                             APC      18, 455   PDP     17, 607

3.            Rogo                                   APC      26, 730  PDP     26, 362

4.            Bunkure                              APC    20, 566,   PDP     19, 941 

