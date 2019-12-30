Vladimir Putin has thanked Donald Trump for intelligence that helped avert “acts of terrorism” in Russia, the Kremlin has said.

The Russian president spoke to his US counterpart on the phone on Sunday, and thanked Mr Trump for the information which came via US intelligence services.

No further details were provided, however Russian media later reported the discovery of a plan to attack St Petersburg over the New Year period.

News agency Tass quoted a spokesman for the FSB, the Russian intelligence agency, as saying that two Russian nationals have been held over a plan to attack a mass gathering.

Mr Putin and Mr Trump have spoken by telephone on several occasions – with records showing Syria, nuclear agreements, trade and North Korea are among the topics discussed.

Back in December 2017 Mr Putin thanked the US president for information that helped halt another plot targeting St Petersburg.

The Kremlin said that both leaders have agreed to continue bilateral cooperation in order to tackle terrorism.